GATE 2023 exam over; See answer key, response sheet, result announcement dates

The 2023 edition of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2023 ended yesterday. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur conducted GATE 2023 on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023. Next, provisional answer key of GATE will be uploaded on the exam website, gate.iitk.ac.in.

Ahead of GATE answer key, candidate's responses will be available on the application portal on February 15. Answer key of GATE will be published on February 21.

Candidates can send feedback to the provisional answer key/challenge it between February 22 and 25. Result of GATE will be declared on March 16 and individual scorecards will be issued on March 21.

Any changes to this schedule will be notified on the exam website. Candidates should check it regularly.

GATE is a national level exam that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering/Technology/Architecture/Science/Commerce/Arts.

The exam is used for admission and/or financial assistance to Master’s and Doctoral programs in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/Arts.

In addition, GATE score is also used by Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) in their recruitment process.

