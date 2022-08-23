GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur to begin registration next week, check timeline
Updated on Aug 23, 2022 07:22 PM IST
GATE 2023 registration to begin next week, August 30, 2022. Candidates can check the complete timeline below.
Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur will begin the registration process for GATE 2023 next week. The registration process for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering will begin on August 30, 2022. Candidates can check and apply online through the official site of IIT GATE on gate.iitk.ac.in.
The GATE score can be used for seeking admission in Masters or Doctoral programs in Engineering, Technology, Architecture/ Science/ Commerce and Arts. All those candidates who want to apply for the examination can check the timeline of GATE 2023 below.
GATE 2023: Timeline
- Opening date of application: August 30, 2022
- Closing date of application: September 30, 2022
- Closing Date of EXTENDED online registration: October 7, 2022
- Modifications in application form: November 4 to 11, 2022
- Admit card available for download: January 3, 2023
- GATE exam: February 4, 5, 11, 12, 2023
- Candidate's response available in Application portal: February 15, 2023
- Release of answer keys: February 21, 2023
- Submission of challenges by candidates on Answer Keys: February 22 to 25, 2023
- GATE 2023 Results: March 16, 2023
- Availability of Score Card for download by candidates: March 21, 2022
