GATE 2023 score card releasing on March 21, know who to download
GATE 2023 scorecard will be released on March 21 at gate.iitk.ac.in.
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2023 scorecard will be released on March 21. Candidates will be able to download the scorecards from the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in. The Results of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2023 were announced on Thursday, March 16.
The GATE 2023 entrance test for various undergraduate courses in Engineering and Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, and Arts were held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12 at test centres across the country.
GATE result 2023: Steps to download the scorecard
Visit the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the Candidate Login
Key in your log in details
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference