GATE 2025 Admit Card Live: IIT Roorkee to release hall tickets today

GATE 2025 Admit Card Live Updates: IIT Roorkee will release the hall ticket at gate2025.iitr.ac.in

GATE 2025 Admit Card Live Updates: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will release the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2025) admit card today, January 7, at gate2025.iitr.ac.in. There is no official confirmation about the admit card release time. When released, an update with the direct link to download the hall ticket will be shared here....Read More

The exam is scheduled for February 1, 2, 15 and 16, 2025. The duration of the exam is three hours.

On the GATE 2025 exam day, candidates need to bring a printout of the admit card (on A4-size paper) and proof of original, valid photo identity. A photocopy/scanned copy of the ID card or an expired ID card will not be accepted.

Candidates can not carry calculators, watches, wallets, mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, electronic/communication devices, books, charts, tables, loose sheets, papers, data or handbooks, pouches or boxes inside the exam hall.

Steps to download GATE 2025 admit card when released

Go to the official website of IIT GATE at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Click on the GATE admit card 2025 link displayed on the home page.

Enter the requested login details.

Click on submit.

Check and download the admit card.

GATE 2025 will be held for 30 test papers and a candidate can appear for up to two papers.

Questions will be divided into three types- multiple choice questions (MCQs), multiple select questions (MSQs) and numerical answer type (NAT) questions.

GATE scores will remain valid for three years from the date of result announcement.

Check updates on GATE 2025 exam and admit cards below.