GATE 2026 admit card released, here's how to download

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has released the admit card for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2026. Candidates can download the document from the official website. The direct link is given below.

“GATE 2026 Admit Card has been released and is now available for download from the GOAPS Portal,” reads a message displayed on the official website.

Here is the direct link to download the GATE 2026 admit card