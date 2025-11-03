Edit Profile
    GATE 2026: Application correction window closes today at gate2026.iitg.ac.in, direct link here

    GATE 2026: IIT Guwahati will close the application correction window at gate2026.iitg.ac.in on November 3, 2025. Candidates can use the direct link given below.

    Updated on: Nov 3, 2025 8:56 AM IST
    By HT Education Desk
    Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will close the GATE 2026 application correction window on Monday, November 3, 2025. Candidates who are yet to make rectifications on their application forms must complete the process on the official website of IIT GATE at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

    Candidates can make corrections to their GATE 2026 application forms by logging in with their Enrolment Number and Password.
    Candidates can make corrections to their GATE 2026 application forms by logging in with their Enrolment Number and Password.

    Candidates will be able to make corrections to their GATE 2026 application forms by logging in with their Enrolment Number and Password.

    DIRECT LINK TO MAKE GATE 2026 APPLICATION CORRECTION

    Changes allowed and fee to be paid

    Candidates can make the following changes on payment of the prescribed fee:

    1. Change in name: 500
    2. Change in date of birth: 500
    3. Change in choice of exam city: 500
    4. Change of existing paper: 500
    5. Change of gender to female: 500
    6. Change of gender from female to any other gender: 500 (For SC/ST and PwD candidates), 500 + 1000 = 1500 (For all other candidates)
    7. Change of category to SC/ST: 500
    8. Change of category from SC/ST to any other category: 500 (For SC/ST and PwD candidates), 500 + 1000 = 1500 (For all other candidates)
    9. Change from Non-PwD/Dyslexic to PwD/Dyslexic: 500
    10. Change from Non-PwD/Dyslexic to PwD/Dyslexic: 500 (For SC/ST and PwD candidates), 500 + 1000 = 1500 (For all other candidates)
    11. Any other change in category: 500
    12. Details of Parents/Guardian/Correspondence Address: NIL
    13. College name and location, Roll No.: NIL
    14. Details of qualifying degree: NIL

    Also read: ICAI CA January Exam 2026 Registration from today, how to apply for Final, Inter, Foundation course | Key dates

    The GATE 2026 registration process closed on October 13, 2025. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2025, and the results will be announced on March 19, 2025.

    For more details, candidates can visit the official website of IIT GATE 2026.

