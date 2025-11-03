GATE 2026: Application correction window closes today at gate2026.iitg.ac.in, direct link here

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will close the GATE 2026 application correction window on Monday, November 3, 2025. Candidates who are yet to make rectifications on their application forms must complete the process on the official website of IIT GATE at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. Candidates can make corrections to their GATE 2026 application forms by logging in with their Enrolment Number and Password.

DIRECT LINK TO MAKE GATE 2026 APPLICATION CORRECTION Changes allowed and fee to be paid Candidates can make the following changes on payment of the prescribed fee:

Change in name: ₹ 500 Change in date of birth: ₹ 500 Change in choice of exam city: ₹ 500 Change of existing paper: ₹ 500 Change of gender to female: ₹ 500 Change of gender from female to any other gender: ₹ 500 (For SC/ST and PwD candidates), ₹ 500 + ₹ 1000 = ₹ 1500 (For all other candidates) Change of category to SC/ST: ₹ 500 Change of category from SC/ST to any other category: ₹ 500 (For SC/ST and PwD candidates), ₹ 500 + ₹ 1000 = ₹ 1500 (For all other candidates) Change from Non-PwD/Dyslexic to PwD/Dyslexic: ₹ 500 Change from Non-PwD/Dyslexic to PwD/Dyslexic: ₹ 500 (For SC/ST and PwD candidates), ₹ 500 + ₹ 1000 = ₹ 1500 (For all other candidates) Any other change in category: ₹ 500 Details of Parents/Guardian/Correspondence Address: NIL College name and location, Roll No.: NIL Details of qualifying degree: NIL

The GATE 2026 registration process closed on October 13, 2025. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2025, and the results will be announced on March 19, 2025.

For more details, candidates can visit the official website of IIT GATE 2026.