    ICAI CA January Exam 2026 Registration from today, how to apply for Final, Inter, Foundation course | Key dates

    ICAI CA January Exam 2026: The registration window is scheduled to open on November 3, 2025. Check the steps to apply and other key details below.

    Published on: Nov 3, 2025 8:31 AM IST
    By HT Education Desk
    The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is scheduled to begin the registrations for ICAI CA January Exam 2026 from Monday, November 3, 2025. Candidates who wish to register for final, inter and foundation courses January 2026 exam can submit their applications on the official website at icai.org.

    ICAI CA January Exam 2026: Registrations begins today at icai.org. Check steps to register here. (Thinkstock/ Representative image)
    ICAI CA January Exam 2026: Registrations begins today at icai.org. Check steps to register here. (Thinkstock/ Representative image)

    ICAI CA January 2026 Exam: How to apply

    Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for ICAI CA January 2026 exam:

    1. Visit the official website at icai.nic.in.
    2. On the home page, click on the link to register for ICAI CA January 2026 exam
    3. Enter your credentials to login and submit.
    4. Fill in the application form and pay the examination fee.
    5. Review and submit the form.
    6. Download the confirmation page.
    7. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

    Also read: ICAI CA September Result 2025 on November 3; know credentials required, how to check scores at icai.nic.in

    Important dates

    As per the schedule, the last date for submission of online examination application forms (without late fee) is November 16, 2025.

    Whereas the date for submission of online application forms (with late fee of 600 or US $10 is November 19, 2025.

    In addition, students seeking change of examination city / medium, application correction can be done between November 20 to 22, 2025.

    Application fee

    The course-wise fee details are as follows:

    1. Intermediate Course Examination

    For Indian Centre(s)
    Single Group / Unit (All except 2) 1500/-
    Both Groups / Unit 2 2700/-
    For Overseas Centre(s) – Excluding Thimphu (Bhutan) & Kathmandu (Nepal) Centre(s)
    Single Group / Unit (All except 2)US$ 325
    Both Groups / Unit 2US$ 500
    For Thimphu (Bhutan) & Kathmandu (Nepal) Centre(s)
    Single Group / Unit (All except 2)INR 2200
    Both Groups / Unit 2INR 3400

    2. Final Course Examination

    For Indian Centre(s)
    Single Group 1800/-
    Both Groups 3300/-
    For Overseas Centre(s) – Excluding Thimphu (Bhutan) & Kathmandu (Nepal) Centre(s)
    Single GroupUS$ 325
    Both GroupsUS$ 550
    For Thimphu (Bhutan) & Kathmandu (Nepal) Centre(s)
    Single Group 2200
    Both Groups 4000

    3. Foundation Course Exam

    For Indian Centre(s) 1500/-
    For Overseas Centre(s) – Excluding Thimphu (Bhutan) & Kathmandu (Nepal) Centre(s)US$ 325
    For Thimphu (Bhutan) & Kathmandu (Nepal) Centre(s) 2200
    INTERNATIONAL TAXATION – ASSESSMENT TEST (INTT -AT) 2000/-
    INSURANCE & RISK MANAGEMENT (IRM) TECHNICAL EXAMINATION 2000/-

    Besides, the late fee for submission of application form after the scheduled last date is 600 (for Indian / Thimphu (Bhutan) / Kathmandu (Nepal) Centres) and US $ 10 (for overseas centres).

    Candidates can pay their application fee through VISA, MASTER or MAESTRO Credit / Debit Card /Rupay Card / Net Banking / Bhim UPI.

    Meanwhile, the final course examination for group 1 will be held on January 5, 7, and 9, 2025, and group 2 will be held on January 11, 13, and 16, 2026.

    The intermediate course exam for group 1 will be conducted on January 6, 8 and 10, 2026 and group 2 will be held on January 12, 15 and 17, 2026.

    Likewise, the foundation course exam will be held on January 18, 20, 22 and 24, 2026.

    The international taxation-assessment test will be held on January 13 and 16, 2025, and the insurance and risk management technical exam will be conducted on January 9, 11, 13, and 16, 2026.

    Also read: ICAI CA January Exam 2026 datesheet: Final, Inter, Foundation exam dates out at icai.org, check schedule here

    For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of ICAI.

