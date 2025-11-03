ICAI CA January Exam 2026 Registration from today, how to apply for Final, Inter, Foundation course | Key dates

The course-wise fee details are as follows:

In addition, students seeking change of examination city / medium, application correction can be done between November 20 to 22, 2025.

Whereas the date for submission of online application forms (with late fee of ₹600 or US $10 is November 19, 2025.

As per the schedule, the last date for submission of online examination application forms (without late fee) is November 16, 2025.

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for ICAI CA January 2026 exam:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is scheduled to begin the registrations for ICAI CA January Exam 2026 from Monday, November 3, 2025. Candidates who wish to register for final, inter and foundation courses January 2026 exam can submit their applications on the official website at icai.org.

Besides, the late fee for submission of application form after the scheduled last date is ₹600 (for Indian / Thimphu (Bhutan) / Kathmandu (Nepal) Centres) and US $ 10 (for overseas centres).

Candidates can pay their application fee through VISA, MASTER or MAESTRO Credit / Debit Card /Rupay Card / Net Banking / Bhim UPI.

Meanwhile, the final course examination for group 1 will be held on January 5, 7, and 9, 2025, and group 2 will be held on January 11, 13, and 16, 2026.

The intermediate course exam for group 1 will be conducted on January 6, 8 and 10, 2026 and group 2 will be held on January 12, 15 and 17, 2026.

Likewise, the foundation course exam will be held on January 18, 20, 22 and 24, 2026.

The international taxation-assessment test will be held on January 13 and 16, 2025, and the insurance and risk management technical exam will be conducted on January 9, 11, 13, and 16, 2026.

Also read: ICAI CA January Exam 2026 datesheet: Final, Inter, Foundation exam dates out at icai.org, check schedule here

For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of ICAI.