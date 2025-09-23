The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released ICAI CA January Exam 2025 datesheet. The datesheet has exam dates for final, inter and foundation courses. Candidates can check the schedule on the official website of ICAI at icai.org. ICAI CA January Exam 2025 datesheet: Final, Inter, Foundation exam dates out at icai.org, check schedule here

As per the schedule, the final course examination for group 1 will be held on January 5, 7, and 9, 2025, and group 2 will be held on January 11, 13, and 16, 2025.

The intermediate course exam for group 1 will be held on January 6, 8 and 10, 2025 and group 2 will be held on January 12, 15 and 17, 2025.

The foundation course exam will be held on January 18, 20, 22 and 24, 2025.

The international taxation-assessment test will be held on January 13 and 16, 2025, and the insurance and risk management technical exam will be conducted on January 9, 11, 13, and 16, 2025.

Papers 3 and 4 of the Foundation Examination are of 2 hours duration. Similarly, Paper 6 of the Final Examination and all papers of the International Taxation Assessment Test (INTT—AT) are of 4 hours duration. However, all other examinations are of 3 hours duration. The exam will be held in a single shift—from 2 pm to 5 pm and for some from 2 pm to 6 pm.

No examination is scheduled on 14th January 2026 (Wednesday) on account of Makar Sankranti / Magha Bihu / Pongal festivals across India.

The registration process for the ICAI CA January exam will commence on November 3, and the last date to submit is November 16, 2025. The last date for submission of online examination application forms with alate fee is November 19, 2025.

Candidates of Foundation, Intermediate & Final Examinations will be allowed to opt for English / Hindi medium for answering papers. For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICAI.