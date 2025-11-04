Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Guwahati has extended the GATE 2026 correction window date. The correction window has been extended till November 10, 2025. Candidates can check and make changes on the application form through the official website of IIT GATE at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. GATE 2026: Correction window date extended till November 10, make changes at gate2026.iitg.ac.in (Official website, screenshot)

GATE 2026: How to make corrections All those candidates who want to make changes in the application form can do it by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of IIT GATE at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

2. Login to the account and your application form will be displayed.

3. Check the application form and make the changes where required.

4. Once done, click on submit.

5. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The GATE 2026 examination will be held on February 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2025. All test papers of GATE 2026 will be of the duration of three hours (four hours in case of candidates availing compensatory time), consisting of 65 questions for a total of 100 marks. After the examination duration has elapsed, the examination will terminate automatically.

The admit card will be released in January 2026. Candidates must bring a printed copy of the Admit Card on A4 paper to the examination for verification along with a valid original photo Identity Document, specified during the filling up of the online application. The Admit Card is valid if and only if the candidate's photograph and signature are clear. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IIT GATE.