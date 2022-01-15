GATE Admit Card 2022 releasing today on gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
GATE Admit Card 2022 releasing today, January 15, 2022. Candidates can check the admit card and download it through the steps given below. 
Published on Jan 15, 2022 10:48 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur has announced the release date for GATE Admit Card 2022. The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering admit card will release on January 15, 2022. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official site of IIT GATE on gate.iitkgp.ac.in. 

The examination will be conducted on February 5, 6, 12 and 13, 2022 in two shifts- first shift will begin from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift will begin from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Candidates can download the admit card through these simple steps given below. 

GATE Admit Card 2022: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of GATE on gate.iitkgp.ac.in.
  • Click on GATE Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Earlier, the admit card was scheduled to release on January 7, 2022, which was postponed due to unknown reason.

The GATE 2022 exam result will be declared on March 17, 2022. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of IIT GATE. 

 

