General Knowledge Quiz: Prepare strategically to score well in competitive exams

Students preparing for competitive exams like UPSC, SSC, Bank jobs, etc need to have proper strategies when it comes to preparation. The exam syllabus will be vast for such competitive exams and students need to devise proper strategies to cover the portion. Try to solve the gk questions to understand your strengths and weaknesses so that you can work on them.

Try to solve the following questions to understand your strengths and weaknesses so that you can work on them.

I. Which city will host the Army Day Parade for the first time on 15 January 2025?

a) Pune

b) Chennai

c) Lucknow

II. The Union Cabinet approved One Nation One Subscription, a new Central Sector Scheme for providing country-wide access to _________?

a) Cooking gas

b) scholarly research articles and journal publication

c) Banking facility

III. Constitution Day is observed on?

a) October 28

b) December 29

c) November 26

IV. The COP29 meeting concluded in _________?

a) Baku, Azerbaijan

b) New Delhi

c) California

V. Who has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Federative Republic of Brazil?

a) Dinesh Bhatia

b) Shashi Tharoor

c) Taranjit Singh Sandhu

VI. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) is located in?

a) Delhi

b) Hyderabad

c) Bengaluru

VII. The Union Education Minister and Labour Minister recently launched a ____________ report, which is titled “Jobs at Your Doorstep – A Jobs Diagnostics for Young People,”

a) World Economic Forum

b) Asian Development Bank report

c) World Bank Report

VIII. __________________ and UNICEF announced a strategic partnership to support the ‘Disaster Resilient Communities and Climate Risk-Informed Efficient Administrative Systems’ as part of the Flagship CSR program. Name the bank.

a) IndusInd Bank

b) ICICI Bank

c) HDFC Bank

Here are the answers for the previous quiz:

I. ICICI Bank

II. Arvinder Singh Sahney

III. GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL)

IV. Leh

V. Navin Ramgoolam

VI. General Anil Chauhan

VII. November 14

VIII. Bengaluru