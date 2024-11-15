General Knowledge Quiz: Solve these questions to assess your awareness

It could be a tedious task to be aware of all the latest developments happening around the globe. It is also important for students appearing for competitive exams like UPSC, SSC, etc, to stay updated. Try to solve the following questions to understand your strengths and weaknesses so that you can work on them.(File photo)

I. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has given State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, and ____________ as the status of Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs). Name the other bank.

a) South Indian Bank

b) Federal Bank

c) ICICI Bank

II. Who is appointed as the new chairman of Indian Oil Corporation?

a) Arvinder Singh Sahney

b) S. M. Vaidya

c) V. Satish Kumar

III. Recently _________________________ received international acclaim for its advancements in digital innovation at the ‘Airport Excellence Awards’ held during the Saudi Airport Exhibition 2024. Name the airport.

a) GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL)

b) Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata

c) Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi

IV. The world's first high-altitude para sports center will be established in?

a) Himachal Pradesh

b) Uttarakhand

c) Leh

V. Who is appointed as Prime Minister of Mauritius?

a) Pravind Jugnauth

b) Navin Ramgoolam

c) Prithvirajsing Roopun

VI. Who is the current Chief of Defence Staff?

a) General Upendra Dwivedi

b) General Bipin Rawat

c) General Anil Chauhan

VII. World Diabetes Day is observed on?

a) November 14

b) November 15

c) December 15

VIII. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) is located in?

a) Kochi

b) Hyderabad

c) Bengaluru

Here are the answers for the previous quiz:

I. Karnataka

II. Dr Jitendra Singh

III. Asian Development Bank (ADB)

IV. PM-Vidyalaxmi scheme

V. Artisans and Craftspeople

VI. Indian Navy

VII. 15th

VIII. Ambala