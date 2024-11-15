General Knowledge Quiz: Solve these questions to assess your awareness
It is important for students appearing for competitive exams like UPSC, SSC, etc, to stay updated.
It is also important for students appearing for competitive exams like UPSC, SSC, etc, to stay updated.
Try to solve the following questions to understand your strengths and weaknesses so that you can work on them.
I. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has given State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, and ____________ as the status of Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs). Name the other bank.
a) South Indian Bank
b) Federal Bank
c) ICICI Bank
II. Who is appointed as the new chairman of Indian Oil Corporation?
a) Arvinder Singh Sahney
b) S. M. Vaidya
c) V. Satish Kumar
III. Recently _________________________ received international acclaim for its advancements in digital innovation at the ‘Airport Excellence Awards’ held during the Saudi Airport Exhibition 2024. Name the airport.
a) GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL)
b) Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata
c) Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi
IV. The world's first high-altitude para sports center will be established in?
a) Himachal Pradesh
b) Uttarakhand
c) Leh
V. Who is appointed as Prime Minister of Mauritius?
a) Pravind Jugnauth
b) Navin Ramgoolam
c) Prithvirajsing Roopun
VI. Who is the current Chief of Defence Staff?
a) General Upendra Dwivedi
b) General Bipin Rawat
c) General Anil Chauhan
VII. World Diabetes Day is observed on?
a) November 14
b) November 15
c) December 15
VIII. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) is located in?
a) Kochi
b) Hyderabad
c) Bengaluru
Look out for the answers to these questions in the next article.
Here are the answers for the previous quiz:
I. Karnataka
II. Dr Jitendra Singh
III. Asian Development Bank (ADB)
IV. PM-Vidyalaxmi scheme
V. Artisans and Craftspeople
VI. Indian Navy
VII. 15th
VIII. Ambala