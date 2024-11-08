General Knowledge Quiz: Learning this can be fun and rewarding too

Students need to be focused and determined when it comes to scoring well in competitive exams like UPSC CSE, SSC, Bank exams, etc. Working on better preparation strategies and following them with determination will be beneficial for students. Working on better preparation strategies and following them with determination will be beneficial for students. (HT file)

Try to solve the following questions to understand your strengths and weaknesses so that you can work on them.

I. Bidar Fort is located in which state?

a) Karnataka

b) Uttar Pradesh

c) Madhya Pradesh

II. Who is the current Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology?

a) Smriti Irani

b) Dr Jitendra Singh

c) Amit Shah

III. Recently, the Government of India and the _________________ signed a $ 200 million (about ₹1,680 crore) loan for urban development in Uttarakhand. Name the bank.

a) State Bank of India

b) World Bank

c) Asian Development Bank (ADB)

IV. Recently, the government of India approved the ___________________ for educational funding. Name the scheme.

a) PM-Vidyalaxmi scheme

b) Sukanya Samridhi scheme

c) Beti Bachao Beti Padao scheme

V. PM Vishwakarma, a Central Sector Scheme, was launched on 17th September, 2023 by the Prime Minister to provide end-to-end support to __________?

a) Farmers

b) Teachers

c) Artisans and Craftspeople

VI. The third edition of the high-level virtual interaction MAHASAGAR was conducted by _________?

a) Indian Airforce

b) Indian Navy

c) Indian Army

VII. The Union Government has released the _____________ Finance Commission Grants during the financial year 2024–25, for the Rural Local Bodies (RLBs) of Haryana, Tripura and Mizoram.

a) 15th

b) 16th

c) 20th

VIII. The 5th Edition of Vietnam Indian Bilateral Army Exercise “VINBAX 2024” commenced today at ___________?

a) Guntur

b) Ambala

c) Thiruvananthapuram

Look out for the answers to these questions in the next article.

Here are the answers for the previous quiz:

I. Telangana

II. Kerala

III. Conserve Water

IV. October 31

V. Goa

VI. Nepal

VII. Andhra Pradesh

VIII. Madhya Pradesh