I-STEM conducts its flagship ‘Samavesha’ at the University of Ladakh, details inside

I-STEM (Indian Science, Technology, and Engineering facilities Map), an initiative from the Office of Principal Scientific Adviser, Government of India, conducted its flagship ‘Samavesha’ at the University of Ladakh on November 5, 2024. The Samavesha Project connects industries, researchers and start-ups looking to avail advanced scientific equipment with an academic institution that has the requisite equipment.(Official website)

The event was conducted to create awareness of the I-STEM National Portal and to revolutionise research collaboration in the country.

About ‘Samavesha’

This saves the researchers, industry and start-ups the prohibitive capital expenditure of purchasing advanced equipment. At the National level, this prevents duplication of resources in the research institutions. This event, the sixth Samavesha event nationally, was intended to create awareness of the impact and accessibility of the I-STEM National Portal under the tagline ‘Linking Researchers and Resources, mentioned the press release.

“The vision of I-STEM is to create a future where one million New-Age researchers, brimming with ideas, are seamlessly connected to a network of 10,000 cutting-edge labs across India. By 2024, I-STEM aims not only to connect individuals to equipment but also to ignite a collaborative ecosystem where start-ups, industries, and academia co-create the next wave of innovation," said Dr Harilal Bhaskar, Chief Operating Officer and National Coordinator, I-STEM.

He also explained how the I-STEM portal can be a game-changer for academic researchers, startups, and industries alike.

Dr Subrat Sharma, Dean of Research; Dr Jigmet Yangchan, Chief Scientist and Head, MRI & CISIC; Dr Mohd Hussain, Dean of Sciences and Coordinator, DST-PURSE; and Dr Jigmet Dachen, DSW and I/C administration, University of Ladakh, Dr Harilal Bhaskar, National Coordinator and Chief Operating Officer of I-STEM, and Mr Narmdeshwar Pandey, Functional Manager at I-STEM attended the workshop. The program also saw active participation from faculty members and participants from various institutions.

Dr Subrat Sharma, Dean of Research, University of Ladakh (UoL), emphasised the critical role of connecting the advanced instruments at the Centralized Interdisciplinary Science Instrumentation Center (CISIC) lab at UoL through the I-STEM portal. Dr Mohd Hussain, Dean of Sciences, University of Ladakh, highlighted the significance of the SAMAVESHA program in promoting academic and scientific dialogue.

