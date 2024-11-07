How IIT Delhi performed on QS parametres to become top ranked Indian institute, B.Tech courses it offers & student life

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has emerged as the best Indian institution in the QS World University Rankings (WUR)– Asia 2025 released on November 6. Of the 6 universities from the country that have secured positions in the list of top 100 universities in Asia, IIT Delhi bagged the first spot in India with a global rank of 44. IIT Delhi secured a global rank of 44 in the recently released QS World University Rankings - Asia 2025. Candidates can check the ranking details, B.Tech courses offered, and the student life at the institute here, (Image source: iitd.ac.in)

Naturally, for students who aspire to study at an IIT with an engineering degree, knowing what makes IIT Delhi stand out from other institutions in the category will help them decide on their next academic step.

In this article, we will look at the QS Rankings of IIT Delh, the B.Tech courses it offers to undergraduate engineering students, and student's life at the institution.

QS Ranking of IIT Delhi 2024

As per the QS World University Rankings, IIT Delhi has scored highly in parameters like Academic Reputation (95), Staff with PhD (94.7), and Employer Reputation (99). The detailed rankings are mentioned below:

RESEARCH & DISCOVERY Citations per Paper 26.9 Papers per Faculty 95.2 Academic Reputation 95 LEARNING EXPERIENCE Faculty Student Ratio 27.2 Staff with PhD 94.7 GLOBAL ENGAGEMENT International Research 89.2 International Students 5.3 Outbound Exchange 9.7 Inbound Exchange 2.7 International Faculty 9.1 EMPLOYABILITY Employer Reputation 99

B.Tech courses offered to engineering aspirants:

As per the official website, IIT Delhi has a total of 12 engineering departments that provide studies in a wide range of B.Tech courses, from Engineering and Computational Mechanics to Production and Industrial Engineering. Following is the list of courses offered to B.Tech students by the subsequent departments.

IITD Department SPECIALIZATION Applied Mechanics B.Tech. in Engineering and Computational Mechanics Biochemical Engg. and Biotechnology B.Tech. in Biochemical Engineering and Biotechnology Chemical Engg. B.Tech. in Chemical Engineering Computer Science and Engg. B.Tech. in Computer Science and Engineering Civil Engg. B.Tech. in Civil Engineering Electrical Engg. B.Tech. in Electrical Engineering, B.Tech. in Electrical Engineering (Power and Automation) Energy Science and Engineering B.Tech. in Energy Engineering Materials Science and Engineering B.Tech. in Materials Engineering Mathematics Mathematics & Computing Mechanical Engg. B.Tech. in Mechanical Engineering, B.Tech. in Production and Industrial Engineering Physics B.Tech. in Engineering Physics Textile Technology B.Tech. in Textile Engineering

For details on each course, aspirants can click on this link.

The student life:

With 13 hostels in its over 320-acre campus, IIT Delhi is touted to be home for over 50,000 alumni. Students are offered various amenities like a staff club, hospital, shopping center, bank, post office, telecom center, community center, stadium playing fields, and more.

Moreover, students also get to do extra-curricular and physical development activities at the Student Activity Centre.

There is also an amphitheater, swimming pool, a gymnasium hall, squash courts, music rooms, and other multipurpose rooms for reading and indoor games, the official website states.

The institute is also equipped with high-speed Wi-Fi routers and LAN access points all-round the campus, the IIT Delhi website states.

For bookworms, IIT Library houses one of the most modern academic libraries with a collection of more than 300 thousand (of which around 21 thousand pertain to management) comprising books, periodicals, standard specifications, technical reports, theses, CD-ROM databases, journals, and video cassettes.