How IIT Delhi performed on QS parametres to become top ranked Indian institute, B.Tech courses it offers & student life
IIT Delhi has emerged the top Indian institute as per QS World University Rankings - Asia 2025. Here's what you need to know about the institute.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has emerged as the best Indian institution in the QS World University Rankings (WUR)– Asia 2025 released on November 6. Of the 6 universities from the country that have secured positions in the list of top 100 universities in Asia, IIT Delhi bagged the first spot in India with a global rank of 44.
Naturally, for students who aspire to study at an IIT with an engineering degree, knowing what makes IIT Delhi stand out from other institutions in the category will help them decide on their next academic step.
In this article, we will look at the QS Rankings of IIT Delh, the B.Tech courses it offers to undergraduate engineering students, and student's life at the institution.
QS Ranking of IIT Delhi 2024
As per the QS World University Rankings, IIT Delhi has scored highly in parameters like Academic Reputation (95), Staff with PhD (94.7), and Employer Reputation (99). The detailed rankings are mentioned below:
RESEARCH & DISCOVERY
|Citations per Paper
|26.9
|Papers per Faculty
|95.2
|Academic Reputation
|95
LEARNING EXPERIENCE
|Faculty Student Ratio
|27.2
|Staff with PhD
|94.7
GLOBAL ENGAGEMENT
|International Research
|89.2
|International Students
|5.3
|Outbound Exchange
|9.7
|Inbound Exchange
|2.7
|International Faculty
|9.1
EMPLOYABILITY
|Employer Reputation
|99
B.Tech courses offered to engineering aspirants:
As per the official website, IIT Delhi has a total of 12 engineering departments that provide studies in a wide range of B.Tech courses, from Engineering and Computational Mechanics to Production and Industrial Engineering. Following is the list of courses offered to B.Tech students by the subsequent departments.
IITD Department
SPECIALIZATION
|Applied Mechanics
|B.Tech. in Engineering and Computational Mechanics
|Biochemical Engg. and Biotechnology
|B.Tech. in Biochemical Engineering and Biotechnology
|Chemical Engg.
|B.Tech. in Chemical Engineering
|Computer Science and Engg.
|B.Tech. in Computer Science and Engineering
|Civil Engg.
|B.Tech. in Civil Engineering
|Electrical Engg.
|B.Tech. in Electrical Engineering, B.Tech. in Electrical Engineering (Power and Automation)
|Energy Science and Engineering
|B.Tech. in Energy Engineering
|Materials Science and Engineering
|B.Tech. in Materials Engineering
|Mathematics
|Mathematics & Computing
|Mechanical Engg.
|B.Tech. in Mechanical Engineering, B.Tech. in Production and Industrial Engineering
|Physics
|B.Tech. in Engineering Physics
|Textile Technology
|B.Tech. in Textile Engineering
For details on each course, aspirants can click on this link.
The student life:
With 13 hostels in its over 320-acre campus, IIT Delhi is touted to be home for over 50,000 alumni. Students are offered various amenities like a staff club, hospital, shopping center, bank, post office, telecom center, community center, stadium playing fields, and more.
Moreover, students also get to do extra-curricular and physical development activities at the Student Activity Centre.
There is also an amphitheater, swimming pool, a gymnasium hall, squash courts, music rooms, and other multipurpose rooms for reading and indoor games, the official website states.
The institute is also equipped with high-speed Wi-Fi routers and LAN access points all-round the campus, the IIT Delhi website states.
For bookworms, IIT Library houses one of the most modern academic libraries with a collection of more than 300 thousand (of which around 21 thousand pertain to management) comprising books, periodicals, standard specifications, technical reports, theses, CD-ROM databases, journals, and video cassettes.