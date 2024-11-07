NEET PG Counselling 2024: MCC shares updates on Armed Forces Medical Services in revised brochure

The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, has released a revised brochure for NEET PG counselling 2024 comprising updates regarding the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) admissions. The MCC has released a revised brochure for NEET PG counselling with updates on AFMS admissions. (GETTY IMAGES.)

The latest move follows the announcement by the Directorate General of Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS) that the counselling for Priority III, IV, and V candidates into the AFMS PG Teaching Institutes will be conducted by the MCC of the Director General of Health Services (DGHS), as informed in the revised brochure.

It further states that DGAFMS will provide MCC with the eligibility list of Priority III and IV candidates after screening the applications.

For Priority V candidates: A detailed scope of the medical examination is available in the information bulletin for desirous candidates on the AFMS website. Candidates registering under Priority V will be counselled and provisionally allotted a seat as per their merit cum choice and seat availability.

Additionally, the medical examination of the Priority V candidates, who have been provisionally allotted a seat, will be conducted at the allotted institute and only those candidates who are found medically fit will be finally admitted, it states.

About AFMS priority candidates:

As per the MCC brochure, the priority division is as follows:

Priority-I: AFMS Officers detailed on Advance Specialist Course/ PG courses.

Priority-II: Foreign students sponsored by Government and AFMS officers granted Study Leave.

Priority-III: Medical Officers sponsored by Para Military Organization/ other Govt. of India organization.

Priority-IV: Ex-SSC AFMS Officers within 03 years of their release from service.

Priority–V: Civilian candidates.

Know about the AFMS

As per the official website, the Armed Forces Medical Services is a tri-service entity within the Armed Forces that is committed to meeting the healthcare needs of Armed Forces personnel, their dependents, ex-servicemen, and their dependents.

It also undertakes various tasks assigned by the government concerning health and medical care and plays a key role in the Post Graduate training of doctors within the AFMS.

The AFMS conducts PG training in AFMS PG Teaching Institutes primarily for the in-service medical officers of the Armed Forces Medical Services to fulfill the specialist requirements. Civilian doctors who get admission in Post Graduate courses (MD/MS/DNB) at any AFMS institution shall be liable to serve as Short Service Commissioned Officers (SSC) for 5 years in AFMS.

Points to remember: Counselling process and eligibility:

For Priority-I & II candidates, the NEET PG counselling will be conducted by the DGAFMS, and counselling of Priority-III, IV & V candidates will be conducted by MCC in the second round of MCC counselling.

The eligibility list of Priority-III & IV candidates will be provided to MCC by the DGAFMS.

For Priority-V candidates, the maximum permissible age is less than 30 years as on December 31, 2024. More details on the official website of AFMS.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of MCC for other related details.