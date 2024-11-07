UCEED 2025: Registration window closes tomorrow at uceed.iitb.ac.in, apply via direct link

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay will be closing the registration window for UCEED 2025 with late fee on November 8, 2024. Interested candidates who are yet to submit their application forms for Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design can do so on the official website of UCEED at uceed.iitb.ac.in. UCEED 2025: Registration window with late fee will close on November 8 at uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Notably, the last date for registration with regular fee was on October 31, 2024. Candidates applying post October 31 will need to pay a late fee of ₹500.

Candidates must note that the application fee is ₹2000 for Indian National female candidates (all categories), SC, ST, and PwD candidates. For all other Indian Nationals, the application fee is ₹4000.

Also read: UKPSC lecturer recruitment 2024: Last date to apply for 613 posts

Meanwhile, the UCEED 2025 admit card will be available for download from January 3, and the last date for rectification of discrepancies in the admit card is January 9, 2024.

The examination will be conducted on January 19 in single shift- from 9 am to 12 noon.

Candidates are required to report at the examination centre at 7 am on the day of the exam, along with a printout of the Admit Card and a valid original photo identify proof.

Also read: NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 1 choice filling begins tomorrow at mcc.nic.in, check steps and other details here

To be able to take the entrance exam, candidates should have appeared for the Class XII (or equivalent) examination for the first time in either 2024 or 2025.

Those candidates who appeared for the first time in their qualifying examination (Class XII) in 2023 or earlier won't be eligible to appear in UCEED 2025.

Also read: RSMSSB stenographer, personal assistant grade 2 answer key objection window opens tomorrow at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

UCEED 2025: Here's how to apply

Candidates can apply by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website of UCEED 2025 at uceedapp.iitb.ac.in. On the home page, click on the Registration Portal tab. Register yourself by entering the details as asked. Login with your registered credentials and fill out the application forms. Pay the online application fee and other necessary charges. Download the confirmation and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.