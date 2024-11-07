NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 1 choice filling begins tomorrow at mcc.nic.in, check steps and other details here

The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, will opening the window for choice filling for for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG 2024) on Friday, November 8. Candidates who applied for the counselling process and wish to fill their choices can do so on the official website of the MCC at mcc.nic.in. NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 1 choice filling will begin on November 8 at mcc.nic.in, (Representative image/Unsplash)

Notably, as per the schedule, the choice filling window will remain open till November 17, 2024.

Following this, the choice locking facility will also take place on November 17, from 4 pm to 11.55 pm.

Next, the processing of seat allotment will be done from November 18 to 19, 2024, and the results of Round 1 of counselling will be announced on November 20, 2024.

Those students who are allotted a seat in round 1 are required to report at the respective colleges between November 21 to 27, 2024.

It may be mentioned here that the Medical Counselling Committee started the MCC NEET PG 2024 Counselling Round 1 registration process on September 20, 2024.

As per the MCC, candidates could submit the NEET-PG Counselling application/registration form only once, and those found to have submitted more than one application/registration form for NEET-PG Counselling would be debarred from the NEET-PG Counselling allotment process, his/her candidature shall be cancelled, and further action as deemed appropriate by the MCC of DGHS, MoHFW shall be taken.

Meanwhile, for Round 2 the verification of the Tentative Seat Matrix by the participating Institutes will take place on December 4, and payment facility will be available for candidates from December 4 to 9 ( till 3 pm).

NEET PG Counselling 2024: Here's how to fill your choices

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to fill their choices

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. Enter the credentials to log in. Go to the link for choice filling. Fill the choices and lock it. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of MCC.