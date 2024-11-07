RSMSSB stenographer, personal assistant grade 2 answer key objection window opens tomorrow at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released provisional answer keys for the Stenographer and grade 2 Personal Assistant recruitment examination, 2024. Candidates can check and download the RSMSSB stenographer, personal assistant answer key 2024 from the board's official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who have objections to the question papers and provisional answer keys can raise objections between November 8 (12:01 am) and November 10 (11:59 pm). RSMSSB stenographer, personal assistant grade 2 answer key released (HT file)

First (code Y13) and second (code K21) master question papers and answer keys are available for download on the board's official website.

In the recruitment examination, candidates were provided different sets of question papers. In the uploaded master question paper, the question number could be different from the paper provided to a candidate during the examination. The board has asked candidates to register their objections only on the basis of the question number and order of answer options given on the master question paper uploaded on the board's website.

The board has fixed ₹100 as the fee for raising one objections. Candidates have to login with their SSO ID through the objection link given on the board's website and pay the fee according to the number of objections.

Objections without the fee will not be accepted, the board said.

Objections sent through any other medium or after the prescribed date will not be accepted, it added.

The board has asked candidates to attach proofs from standard and authentic books along with their objections. Candidates have to write their roll numbers and serial numbers of the questions on the top of each page before uploading it.

It is also necessary for candidates to write the name of the book, name of the author/authors, name of the publisher, edition year and page number.

In case the desired proof is not attached, the objections will not be considered. If a candidate uploads the proof by tampering with the original content, then action will be taken against him/her under the regulations of the board and a criminal case will be registered against him/her, the board added.

Any excess amount deposited by candidates as objection fees will not be refunded under any circumstances, RSMSSB said.