Rajasthan RSMSSB CET Graduate Level Exam 2024: Correction window opens at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, notice here

Rajasthan Staff Selection Commission has opened the correction window for the Rajasthan RSMSSB CET Graduate Level Exam 2024 application form on October 23, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the written exam can make changes in their details on the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Rajasthan RSMSSB CET Graduate Level Exam 2024: Correction window opens today(rsmssb.gov.in)

The correction window opened today and will close on November 1, 2024. Candidates will not be allowed to make changes to their photos, signatures, or information entered at the time of OTR. Apart from these details, other information can be amended during the tenure.

Educational qualification details can be changed only once. To amend the educational qualification, the candidate must first amend their educational qualification on the OTR page. After this, their online application will allow them to amend their educational qualification.

Candidates can also change their category, special category, subcategory, marital status, etc. To make these changes in the OTR profile, candidates must pay ₹300/—, which must be made online.

Rajasthan RSMSSB CET Graduate Level Exam 2024: How to make changes

Follow the steps given below to make changes in the OTR profile.

Visit the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on login link and enter the required details.

Once done, your OTR profile will be displayed.

Make changes in the details and payment the required fee.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

RSMSSB conducted the Common Eligibility Test (Graduate Level) examination from September 25 to September 28, 2024, at the allotted examination centres.

The registration process started on August 9 and ended on September 7, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RSMSSB.