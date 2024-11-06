Bihar CHO Recruitment: Application for 4,500 Community Health Officer posts underway at shs.bihar.gov.in

State Health Society (SHS) Bihar is accepting online applications for 4,500 Community Health Officer (CHO) vacancies. Eligible candidates can apply for these contractual vacancies at shs.bihar.gov.in. The application deadline is November 21 (6 pm). Bihar CHO Recruitment 2024: Application for 4,500 posts underway(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

Community Health Officers will receive a monthly remuneration of ₹40,000. Of this, ₹32,000 will be fixed monthly pay, and ₹8,000 will be a performance-based payment. They will lead primary care provider teams comprising of male health workers, female health workers, ASHA at health sub-centres and health and wellness centres.

The application fee is ₹500 for unreserved, EWS, EBC and BC category male candidates.

For female (all categories), SC/ST (Bihar domicile) and PwBD category candidates, the application fee is ₹250.

Age limit

For unreserved, EWS male: 42 years

For unreserved, EWS female: 45 years

For BC, EBC male and female candidates: 45 years

For SC, ST (Bihar domicile) male and female candidates: 47 years.

Candidates who have previously been posted and worked as Community Health Workers under the State Health Society, Bihar or are presently working as CHO in Bihar under the National Health Mission are not eligible for this recruitment drive.

If a candidate is found, at any stage of selection or after selection, to have already joined as CHO and resigned/left/discharged/terminated or is presently working as CHO, then his/her candidature will be rejected immediately and suitable legal action will be taken against that candidate, SHS said.

For all candidates, the minimum age limit is 21 years. The cut-off date for qualification and age limit is October 1, 2024.

Check the official notification and apply here.