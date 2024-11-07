UKPSC lecturer recruitment 2024: Last date to apply for 613 posts

UKPSC lecturer recruitment 2024: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) will close the online application window for 613 group C lecturer vacancies today, November 7. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these vacancies on the commission's official website, psc.uk.gov.in. The direct link and other details are given below. UKPSC lecturer recruitment 2024: Last date to apply today for 613 vacancies

UKPSC lecturer recruitment 2024: Direct link to apply

Of the total vacancies, 550 are for general and 63 are for the woman branch. The vacancies are further divided into categories and subjects. Candidates can check the detailed notification to find more information about the vacancies, eligibility criteria and other details.

UKPSC lecturer recruitment 2024: Important dates

Opening date of application: October 18, 2024

Closing date of application: November 7, 2024

Last date for payment of application fee: November 7, 2024

Correction window opens: November 19

Correction window closes: November 28, 2024

UKPSC lecturer recruitment 2024: How to apply

Visit the official website of UKPSC at psc.uk.gov.in.

Click on the recruitment tab and then open the link for lecturer recruitment 2024. You can skip these two steps by using the direct link given below.

Read the instructions carefully and click on the apply now button.

Enter the registration details.

Enter your personal, educational and other details.

Upload photo and signature.

Make payment of the application fee.

Submit your form and print the confirmation page.

The application fee is ₹150 for general, OBC and EWS candidates of Uttarakhand. For SC, ST candidates of the state, the application fee is ₹60. There is no application fee for PwD candidates of Uttarakhand and orphans residing in orphanages in the state. A processing fee (with tax) of ₹22.30 will be applicable to candidates belonging to all categories.

For more details, candidates can check the UKPSC official website.