GOA Board SSC result date & time: GBSHSE 10th results on June 1 at 5.30pm

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will announce the Goa SSC public examination result on June 1, at 5: 30 pm. candidates can check their result on the official website of Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education at www.gbshse.info.

The Goa board conducted the SSC examination in two terminals one in December 2021and another in March 2022 . The term 1 exam was held from December 1 to December 12. The Goa board 2nd terminal was conducted from April 5 to April 26.

The Goa boars SSC examination was held in 31 centers and 173 sub centers across the state.

The consolidated results sheets will be available for download from June 3 at 9:00 a.m.

This year a total of 20572 candidates have appeared for the Goa board SSC examination out of which 10530 are boys candidates and 10042 are girls candidates.

Last year the Goa board SSC examination result was based on the internal assessment and special scheme designed to final the class 10th and 12th result. In the year 2021, the Goa boas SSC pass percentage was 97. 72%.

