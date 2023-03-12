GPAT 2023: Registration process to end tomorrow at gpat.nta.nic.in, get link

National Testing Agency (NTA) will end the registrations for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test or GPAT 2023 tomorrow, March 13. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at gpat.nta.nic.in.

The application correction window will be activated from March 14 to March 16.

Direct link to apply

Applictaion fee: The application fee is ₹2200 for UR male candidates and ₹1100 for UR female candidates. For male Gen-EWS/ SC/ST/PwD /OBC-(NCL) the application fee is ₹1100 and for female candidates of the reserved category, the application fee is ₹1100.

GPAT 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of GPAT at gpat.nta.nic.in

Click on the registration link available on the home page.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of the application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For updates, candidates are advised to regularly check the NTA website www.nta.ac.in and gpat.nta.nic.in

