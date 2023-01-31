GSEB GUJCET 2023 registration with late fee ends today at gujcet.gseb.org

GUJCET 2023: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will close the extended registration window for Gujarat Common Entrance Test or GUJCET 2023 today, January 31. Those who are yet to apply can submit their forms with late fee at gujcet.gseb.org.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

GUJCET 2023 will be conducted on April 3, 2023 in a single shift. The exam will be held from 10 am to 4 pm at various exam centres across the state.

Candidates have to pay ₹350 as GUJCET 2023 application fee. For more details, candidates can check the official website.

To apply for GUJCET 2023, follow the steps given below.

GUJCET 2023: How to apply

Go to the official website of GUJCET at gujcet.gseb.org.

Click on the GUJCET registration link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Now, fill in the application form, upload documents and make the payment of the application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Save the confirmation page for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON