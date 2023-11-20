GSET 2023 admit card released at gujaratset.ac.in, here's direct link to download

The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Vadodara has released the admit card for the the Gujarat State Eligibility Test or GSET 2023. Candidates who will appear for the Gujarat State Eligibility Test can download the admit card from the official website at gujaratset.ac.in.

GSET 2023 examination on November 26, check admit card download process

The GSET 2023 examination will be conducted on November 26 from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. The duration of the examination will be three hours. Paper 1 will be held from 9:30 am to 10:30 am and paper II will be held from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

GSET 2023 admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at www.gujaratset.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the GSET 2023 admit card link

Key in your login credentials

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference