Gujarat: GPSC declares Range Forest Officer exam result, interview from Dec 28

The interview round for selection to range forest officer post will be held from December 28, the Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) said on Saturday. A total of 271 candidates have qualified for the interview, the Commission has added.

A total of 51 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

GPSC RFO interview

Candidates have been selected for the interview on the basis of their performance in main exam which was held on September 10, 11, and 15.

“Candidate who desires to have his marks in the Main Examination rechecked may apply to the Commission along with such fees as fixed by the Commission for each paper within a period of 30 days from the date of declaration of the final result of the Main Examination i.e. subsequent to Viva-voce. Candidate who desires to have the Mark-sheet of the Main Examination or part thereof shall apply to the Commission along with such fees as may be fixed by the Commission within a period of 15 days from the date of declaration of the final result of the Main Examination i.e. subsequent to Viva-voce,” the Commission has said.

