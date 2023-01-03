Gujarat GUJCET 2023: Registration process to being from Jan 6, know how to apply
Published on Jan 03, 2023 04:38 PM IST
GUJCET 2023 registration process will begin on January 6 at gujcet.gseb.org.
Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has announced the GUJCET 2023 registration date. The GUJCET 2023 registration process will begin on January 6 and the deadline for the registration process is January 20. Interested candidates will be able to register online at gujcet.gseb.org.
Candidates have to pay Rs.350 as GUJCET 2023 application fee. Candidates can use the SBIePay system (credit card, debit card, net banking) or through any SBI branch of the country.
GUJCET 2023 Exam: Know how to apply
Visit the GUJCET 2023 website at gujcet.gseb.org
Register and proceed with the application.
Fill out the application form
Upload all the required documents
Pay the application fee
Take the printout for future reference.
