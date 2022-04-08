Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
GUJCET 2022 admit card released at gujcet.gseb.org: Know how to download

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has released the GUJCET admit card 2022 on its official website
Updated on Apr 08, 2022 05:47 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has released the GUJCET admit card 2022 on its official website. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at gujcet.gseb.org.

Candidates must enter their registered mobile number/email Id and date of birth/application number to download the GUJCET 2022 admit card.

At the test centre, candidates must bring their Gujarat Common Entrance Test admit card 2022 as well as one valid ID proof. The GUJCET 2022 examination is scheduled to be held on April 18.

Direct link to download the GUJCET 2022 admit card

GUJCET 2022 admit card: How to download the admit card

Visit the GUJCET 2022 official website at gujcet.gseb.org.

Click on the admit card link, on the homepage

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Enter the login credentials 

Check all the details mentioned in the GUJCET admit card

Download and keep the hard copy of the GUJCET admit card for future reference.

For technical issues related to download, candidates can contact the technical helpline - 20182018, 2018

 

 

gujcet admit card. hall ticket
