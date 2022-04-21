Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / GUJCET 2022 answer key expected soon on gujcet.gseb.org, steps to download
competitive exams

GUJCET 2022 answer key expected soon on gujcet.gseb.org, steps to download

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will release the GUJCET 2022 answer key on the official website, gujcet.gseb.org.
GUJCET 2022 answer key expected soon on gujcet.gseb.org, steps to download(HT file)
Published on Apr 21, 2022 03:56 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Answer key of the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2022 is expected soon. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will release the GUJCET 2022 answer key on the official website, gujcet.gseb.org and candidates can download it using their login credentials. 

GUJCET is a state level entrance examination conducted for admission to undergraduate level professional courses at participating institutions of Gujarat.

The entrance test was conducted on April 18. 

GSHSEB will first release the provisional answer key of GUJCET and allow candidates to raise objections, if any. 

After that, the final answer key will be published ahead of results. 

How to download GUJCET 2022 answer key

  1. Click on the GUJCET 2022 answer key link
  2. Enter the required login details. 
  3. Submit and download the answer key.

Candidates can calculate their probable scores using the answer key before the official declaration of results. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gujcet
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP