GUJCET 2022 hall tickets released, here's direct link to download admit cards

GUJCET 2022 hall tickets: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board on Friday, April 8 released the GUJCET 2022 admit cards for state common entrance test (GUJCET).

Candidates who have registered for GUJCET 2022 examination can download their admit card or hall tickets online through gujcet.gseb.org. The GUJCET 2022 will be held on April 18, 2022.

Here’s the direct link to download the GUJCET 2022 hall ticket or admit card

How to download GUJCET 2022 admit card/Hall ticket:

Visit the official website of GUJCET at gujcet.gseb.org

On the homepage, click on the “Download admit card’ link flashing

Key in your registered mobile number and date of birth and captcha

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out of the same.

Check the downloaded GUJCET 2022 hall ticket and see that the details provided their are report to exam authority in case of any descrepency.