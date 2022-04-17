GUJCET 2022 tomorrow; admit card, other details

GUJCET 2022: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will conduct the Gujarat Common Entrance Test or GUJCET 2022 on Monday, April 18.

GUJCET 2022 admit cards or hall tickets have been released on the official website of the board, gujcet.gseb.org.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates can use their mobile numbers/email addresses, and application form numbers/dates of birth to download the GUJCET 2022 hall ticket.

After downloading the admit card, candidates are advised to read all the instructions mentioned on it and follow those during the exam.

They need to carry a copy of the admit card along with a photo ID to get entry inside the exam hall.

For any clarification regarding the admit cards, candidates can contact the GSHSEB on the following helpline numbers: 8401292014, 8485992014.

GUJCET is a state level entrance examination conducted for admission to undergraduate level professional courses at participating institutions of Gujarat.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON