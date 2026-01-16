GUJCET 2026 extended registration window closes today, link to apply

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board will close the extended registration window for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test or GUJCET 2026 today, January 16. Those who have not yet applied for the exam can submit their forms via the link on gseb.org.

The application fee for GUJCET 2026 is ₹350, but now candidates will be required to submit a late fee of ₹1,000 as well.

"The last date for filling the application form for GUJCET-2026 examination ONLINE from the board's website www.gseb.org and gujcet.gseb.org was extended till 06/01/2026. Which is now extended till 16/01/2026 with a late fee of Rs. 1000/-. School principals/parents/students and all concerned should take note of this," the official notification reads.

The application fee can be paid through credit card, debit card and net banking. Candidates also have the option to select “SBI Branch Payment” and pay the fee in cash at designated SBI branches.

Direct link to apply for GUJCET 2026

GUJCET 2026: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow these steps:

1. Go to the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.

2. Click on the GUJCET 2026 link available on the home page.

3. Enter the requested information and complete the registration process.

4. Once registration is done, fill out the application form.

5. Make the payment of the application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further needs.

Candidates can visit the official website for further details.