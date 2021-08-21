Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / GUJCET Result 2021 declared on gseb.org, check result and percentile rank here
competitive exams

GUJCET Result 2021 declared on gseb.org, check result and percentile rank here

GUJCET Result 2021 has been declared. Candidates can check the result and percentile rank on the official site at gseb.org.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021 10:31 AM IST
GUJCET Result 2021 declared on gseb.org, check result and percentile rank here(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSHSEB has declared GUJET Result 2021 on August 21, 2021. The Gujarat Common Entrance Test is available on the official site of GSHSEB on gseb.org. The Board has also released the percentile rank and result highlights on the official website.

The answer key was released by the Board on August 17, 2021. A total of 1,17,932 candidates have registered online out of which 1,13,202 candidates have appeared for the examination. As per the official notice, a total of 474 candidates of Group A and 678 candidates of Group B has secured above 99 percentile. Candidates who want to check their result can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check result

GUJCET Result 2021: How to check

• Visit the official site of GSHSEB on gseb.org.

• Click on GUJCET Result 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

RELATED STORIES

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

GUJCET is held for shortlisting candidates for admission to degree and diploma programmes in Engineering and Pharmacy courses in Gujarat institutions. For more related details candidates can check the official site of GSEB.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gujcet gseb.org gseb gujarat board
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

NEST Answer Key 2021 released on nestexam.in, result on September 1

AIEEA, AICE Exam 2021: NTA extends registration dates, check details here

NEET 2021: NTA releases exam centre details on neet.nta.nic.in

CA Exams 2021: ICAI extends last attempt for Final, Inter course exam
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP