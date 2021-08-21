GUJCET Result 2021 declared on gseb.org, check result and percentile rank here

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSHSEB has declared GUJET Result 2021 on August 21, 2021. The Gujarat Common Entrance Test is available on the official site of GSHSEB on gseb.org. The Board has also released the percentile rank and result highlights on the official website.

The answer key was released by the Board on August 17, 2021. A total of 1,17,932 candidates have registered online out of which 1,13,202 candidates have appeared for the examination. As per the official notice, a total of 474 candidates of Group A and 678 candidates of Group B has secured above 99 percentile. Candidates who want to check their result can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check result

GUJCET Result 2021: How to check

• Visit the official site of GSHSEB on gseb.org.

• Click on GUJCET Result 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

GUJCET is held for shortlisting candidates for admission to degree and diploma programmes in Engineering and Pharmacy courses in Gujarat institutions. For more related details candidates can check the official site of GSEB.