Haryana Civil Services prelims on September 12

The Haryana Civil Services preliminary exam which was earlier scheduled on August 22 has been rescheduled to September 12. The exam will be held in two sessions—morning session (10 am to 12 noon) and evening session (3 pm to 5 pm).

“In partial modification of the announcement dated June 15 which was earlier published regarding the tentative date of the preliminary exam for the post of HCS (Ex. Br) and other allied services 2021, it is hereby announced for the general information of the candidates that the Commission has decided to conduct the HCS (Ex. Br) and other allied services preliminary exam 2021 on September 12,” the state public service commission, HPSC, has notified.

“Further information regarding venue of exam centres and downloading of admit cards will be displayed on Commission’s website,” the Commission has informed candidates.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has rescheduled the Civil Services prelims 2021 on October 10. The exam was initially scheduled to be held in May.

Many other recruitment organisations, including the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had postponed exams in view of the COVID-19 situation in the country.