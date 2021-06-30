Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Haryana Civil Services prelims on September 12
competitive exams

Haryana Civil Services prelims on September 12

The Haryana Civil Services preliminary exam which was earlier scheduled on August 22 has been rescheduled to September 12.
Edited by Maitree Baral
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 06:17 PM IST
HPSC Haryana Civil Services prelims on September 12(HT File)

The Haryana Civil Services preliminary exam which was earlier scheduled on August 22 has been rescheduled to September 12. The exam will be held in two sessions—morning session (10 am to 12 noon) and evening session (3 pm to 5 pm).

“In partial modification of the announcement dated June 15 which was earlier published regarding the tentative date of the preliminary exam for the post of HCS (Ex. Br) and other allied services 2021, it is hereby announced for the general information of the candidates that the Commission has decided to conduct the HCS (Ex. Br) and other allied services preliminary exam 2021 on September 12,” the state public service commission, HPSC, has notified.

“Further information regarding venue of exam centres and downloading of admit cards will be displayed on Commission’s website,” the Commission has informed candidates.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has rescheduled the Civil Services prelims 2021 on October 10. The exam was initially scheduled to be held in May.

Many other recruitment organisations, including the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had postponed exams in view of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hpsc haryana civil service hpsc admit card hpsc
TRENDING NEWS

Man’s tweet about his house help saving to buy her daughter a laptop wins hearts

Timelapse video of sheep herd captured using drone wows people. Clip goes viral

Sisters honour dad with tattoos of his last note to them. Watch moving video

Flippers up! Astronaut shares fun moment with toy penguin in ISS. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Gold Price Today
Raj Kaushal
Covaxin
LinkedIn
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP