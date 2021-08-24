Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Haryana Civil Services prelims on September 12, admit cards soon
competitive exams

Haryana Civil Services prelims on September 12, admit cards soon

The Haryana Civil Services preliminary exam will be held on September 12, as per the last update given by the state public service commission, HPSC. Candidates who have registered for the exam will be issued admit cards to appear in the exam.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 04:59 PM IST
Haryana Civil Services prelims on September 12, admit cards soon(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Haryana Civil Services preliminary exam will be held on September 12, as per the last update given by the state public service commission, HPSC. Candidates who have registered for the exam will be issued admit cards to appear in the exam. Candidates can download the HPSC admit card from the official website, hpsc.gov.in as and when it is released.

The Haryana Civil Services preliminary exam will be held in two sessions—morning session (10 am to 12 noon) and evening session (3 pm to 5 pm).

“Further information regarding venue of exam centres and downloading of admit cards will be displayed on Commission’s website,” the Commission has informed candidates.

This exam was earlier scheduled in May and was postponed due to the second wave of COVID-19. It was rescheduled for August 22 and was later postponed to September 12. The Commission had announced the change in exam date in June.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
haryana hpsc haryana civil service hpsc admit card hpsc
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

West Bengal civil services 2019 interview rescheduled, check details

IBPS RRB officer prelims result declared, what's next?

HSSC admit cards for male constable PMT/ PET to be released on Aug 27

Odisha: More than 63,000 candidates to take state civil services prelims exam
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Gold Price
Spider-Man Trailer
Narayan Rane
Bigg Boss OTT
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP