Haryana D.El.Ed Admit Card 2021 released on bseh.org, here’s how to download

Board of School Education, Haryana has released Haryana D.El.Ed Admit Card 2021 on August 10, 2021. Candidates who will have to appear for the DElEd examination can download the admit card through the official site of BSEH on bseh.org.in.

The D.El.Ed examination will be conducted for both years. The first-year examination will be conducted on August 19, 2021 across the state for the academic year 2018-20, 2019-21, and 2020-22, as per the official notice. The examination will be conducted as per the COVID19 protocols issued by the state government and the central government. The SOPs include mandatory use of face masks, use of sanitizers, maintaining social distancing and thermal screening of all students and examiners, and other non-teaching staff.

Haryana D.El.Ed Admit Card 2021: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of BSEH on bseh.org.

• Click on login link available on the home page.

• Enter the login credentials and click on submit.

• Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the admit card and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.