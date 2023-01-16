Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Haryana D.El.Ed February Exam 2023: Registration date extended till January 20

Haryana D.El.Ed February Exam 2023: Registration date extended till January 20

competitive exams
Published on Jan 16, 2023 05:39 PM IST

Haryana D.El.Ed February Exam 2023 registration date have been extended till January 20, 2023. Candidates can apply through the direct link given below.

Haryana D.El.Ed February Exam 2023: Registration date extended till January 20
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Board of School Education, Haryana has extended the registration date for Haryana D.El.Ed February Exam 2023. The last date to apply for the exam is till January 20, 2023, which earlier was till January 15. Candidates can apply online through the official site of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

This facility is only for students or teachers who had enrolled in D.El.D. two-year course from 2016 to 2019 and their exam results of first and second written examination of any year was either withheld or was not fit for diploma.

Such candidates who fall under the above mentioned criteria can apply online by paying 10000/- as examination fee for one year and if candidate want to apply for both years, the exam fee is 20000/-.

Direct link to apply for Haryana D.El.Ed February Exam 2023

Haryana D.El.Ed February Exam 2023: How to apply

Candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of BSEH at bseh.org.in.
  • Click on ‘Mercy Chance for D.El.Ed admission..’ link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Your application has been submitted.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Official Notice Here 

Topics
bseh education
