Haryana: HCS Judicial prelims on Nov 13, admit cards soon

The Haryana HCS Judicial branch prelims exam will be held on November 13 and the admit cards of the exam are expected soon. The HCS admit cards will be available on the official website of the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC).

“The detailed announcement regarding downloading of admits card etc. will be issued in due course,” the Commission has informed candidates.

Through this exam, the Commission will fill 256 posts of Civil Judge in junior division in the state.

Selection of candidates will be through a preliminary exam, a main exam and an interview. “The preliminary examination shall be of objective type with multiple-choice questions as distinguished from the main exam which shall be of subjective or narrative type,” the Commission has said. Only those candidates who secure 150 marks or more in the preliminary exam will be shortlisted for the main exam. The minimum marks for candidates belonging to reserved category is 100 marks.