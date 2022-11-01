Haryana NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round-2 provisional allotment list released

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has released the round-2 provisional allocation list in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Post Graduate (NEET-PG) counselling 2022. Candidates can check the Haryana NEET PG Counselling result on the official website at bfuhs.ac.in.

The provisional allocations lists for the six-month Ultrasonography courses, postgraduate diploma in services management (PGDSM), doctor of medicine and master of science (MDMS), and master of dental surgery (MDS) programmes has been released.

Candidates can submit any objections to the provisional allocation list till 11 AM on November 2, 2022.

Haryana NEET PG Counselling 2022: How to check round 2 result

Visit the official website at bfuhs.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the result link

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and take print for future reference.