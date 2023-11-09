Board of School Education, Haryana has released the Haryana NMMSS 2023 admit card on November 9, 2023. The direct link to download the admit card for the National Means Cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme exam is available on the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

Haryana NMMSS 2023 admit card out at bseh.org.in, download link here

The entrance test will be conducted by SCERT, Haryana on November 19, 2023, at various exam centers across the state. Haryana NMMSS exam will be conducted in a single shift- from 11 am to 2 pm. The examination will comprise questions from the mental ability test and scholastic ability test.

All those candidates who will be appearing for the written entrance test can download their admit card by following the steps given below. To download the admit card, candidates will required their aadhaar card number and date of birth.

Haryana NMMSS 2023 admit card: How to download

Visit the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

Click on Haryana NMMSS 2023 admit card link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done, your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEH.

