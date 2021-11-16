Haryana TET 2021: Registration begins on bseh.org, here’s how to apply

Board of School Education, BSEH has started the registration process for Haryana TET 2021 on November 15, 2021. Candidates can apply for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test through the official site of BSEH on bseh.org. The last date to apply online is till November 25, 2021.

The correction link will open on November 26 and will end on November 28, 2021. The examination will be conducted on December 18 and 19, 2021 and the exam duration is 150 minutes. Candidates can apply online through these simple steps given below.

Haryana TET 2021: How to register

Visit the official site of BSEH on bseh.org.in.

Click on HTET 2021 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can click on login/register link available.

Enter the login details or registration details.

Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

All questions in HTET will be multiple choice questions. Each carrying one mark, with four alternatives out of which one answer will be correct. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BSEH.

