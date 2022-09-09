Haryana TET 2022 exam dates released, registration to begin soon

Haryana School Education Board, Bhiwani will conduct Haryana TET 2022 exam. The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test dates have been released. The examination will be conducted on November 12 and 13, 2022.

The registration process will begin soon. Candidates can apply online through the official site of BSE, Haryana on haryanatet.in.

The exam dates were announced by Ch. Kanwar Pal, State Education Minister via a tweet. The tweet reads, “Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test-2022 will be conducted this year by Haryana School Education Board, Bhiwani on 12th and 13th November, 2022. Haryana government has given permission in this regard. The registration process will be started soon.”

All the questions in HTET will be multiple choice questions. Each question will carry one mark with four alternatives out of which one answer will be correct. There shall be no negative markings. The exam duration is 150 minutes. All the questions except those concerning language subjects, will be bilingual i.e., Hindi and English. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Haryana TET.

