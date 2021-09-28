Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service prelims answer key released

The answer keys of the Himachal Pradesh administrative services combined competitive preliminary exam have been released. The answer keys are available on the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, HPPSC. The exam was held on September 26.

HPPSC answer key

Candidates can challenge the answer key till October 4. “Objection(s) on the enclosed proforma along with universally accepted proof(s) / document(s) in respect of this provisional answers key received upto 04-10-2021 (5.00 p.m.) either in person or by post or through courier will only be entertained / considered and decided accordingly. Submission of objection(s) through e-mail will not be entertained / considered,” the Commission has said.

The result of the preliminary exam will be based on the final answer key which will be prepared based on the objections submitted by candidates.

In the exam, a total of 18078 candidates took the general studies paper and 17,765 candidates took the aptitude paper, the Commission has said in a notification. A total of 30,625 candidates had registered for the exam which was held in 133 examination centres at District Headquarter/Sub-Division level in 10 Districts of Himachal Pradesh (excluding Kinnaur & Lahaul Spiti).

Candidates who qualify in this exam will be eligible to sit for the main written exam. “The number of candidates to be called for Main written examination will be about 20 times of the total number of vacancies to be filled in on the basis of aforementioned examination,” the Commission has said.