Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Himachal Pradesh: HPSSC releases answer keys of various exams, check details
competitive exams

Himachal Pradesh: HPSSC releases answer keys of various exams, check details

HPSSC has released answer keys of various exams held on October 9 and 10. Candidates can challenge the answer keys by October 20.
Himachal Pradesh: HPSSC releases answer keys of various exams, check details(HT File)
Published on Oct 14, 2021 04:10 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has released the answer keys of various exams held on October 9 and 10. The answer keys are available on the official website of the Commission, hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

HPSSC answer keys

The answer keys have been released for the exams held for junior office assistant trainee, sericulture inspector, steno typist and station fire officer posts.

The Commission has allowed all the candidates who took the exams on the scheduled dates to challenge the answer key.  Candidates have to challenge the answer key by giving a documentary proof either by post or in person to the Commission’s office. Candidates have to mention their name, post code, question number, question booklet while submitting the answer key challenge. Complete details on how to submit the answer key challenge can be found on the website of the Commission.

The last date for submission of the challenges against the answer key is October 20, 5 pm.

