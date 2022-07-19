Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / HP TET 2022: Admit cards expected to be released soon, here's how to download
competitive exams

HP TET 2022: Admit cards expected to be released soon, here's how to download

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) is expected to release the admit cards for HP teacher eligibility test (TET) 2022 soon.
Once released, interested candidates can check and download their admit cards from the official website hpbose.org.(hpbose.org)
Published on Jul 19, 2022 02:34 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) is expected to release the admit cards for HP teacher eligibility test (TET) 2022 soon. Once released, interested candidates can check and download their admit cards from the official website hpbose.org.

The examination is scheduled to be held on July 24, 31, 2022 and August 7, and 13, 2022 in two shifts: morning and the afternoon shift. According to the notification, candidates can download the hall tickets from the website 4 days before the exam.

The TET exam will be held for a duration of 2 and a half hours.

There will be one question paper in four different series consisting of 150 objective type questions for one mark each. The minimum passing percentage for the exam is 60%.

The validity of HP TET certificate will be for lifetime. The exam will be conducted across 71 examination centres. The admit card will carry important information like roll number, examination centre, date and time.

RELATED STORIES

Here’s how to download the HP TET admit card

Visit the official website hpbose.org

Click on the HP TET 2022 admit card link

Enter your login details and submit

Your admit card will appear on your screen

Check and save the admit card for future purposes

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
admit card. hall ticket
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP