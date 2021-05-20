Home / Education / Competitive Exams / HPPSC HPAS CEE 2020 registration begins on hppsc.hp.gov.in, check notice here
HPPSC HPAS CEE 2020 registration begins on hppsc.hp.gov.in, check notice here

HPPSC HPAS CEE 2020 registration begins. Candidates who want to apply for the exam can apply through the official site of HPPSC on hppsc.hp.gov.in.
Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission has started the registration process for HPPSC HPAS CEE 2020 on May 19, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Combined Competitive Examination 2020 can apply online through the official site of HPPSC on hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The last date to apply for the examination is till June 15, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 16 posts in various administrative department in Himachal Pradesh. Candidates can read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Name of the PostNumber of vacancies 
HP Administrative Services 8 posts
District Controller, FCS&CA 1 post
HP Police Services 4 posts
Tehsildar1 post
Assistant Registrar 2 posts 

Eligibility Criteria

A candidate must possess a Bachelor's Degree or its equivalent from a recognized University. Candidates who have passed the final professional M.B.B.S. or any other Medical Examination equivalent thereto, but have not completed their internship by the time of submission of their applications for the HAS etc. examination will be provisionally admitted to the examination provided they submit along with their applications a copy of the certificate from the University/ Institutions that they had passed the requisite final professional medical examination. The age limit of the candidate should be minimum of 21 years of age and a maximum of 35 years of age.

Application Fees

Candidates of general category and of other states will have to pay 400/- as application fees. Other category candidates will have to pay 100/- as application fees. Ex-Servicemen of H.P are exempted from payment of application fees.

Detailed Notification Here

