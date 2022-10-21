Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HPPSC Naib Tehsildar exam date out at hppsc.hp.gov.in, get admit card here

competitive exams
Published on Oct 21, 2022 03:51 PM IST

HPPSC has released the admit card for the Naib Tehsildar (Preliminary) Examination 2021.

ByHT Education Desk

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the admit card for the Naib Tehsildar (Preliminary) Examination 2021. Candidates can download the HPPSC Nabi Tehsildar admit card from the official website at www.hppsc.hp.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the Preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 30, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 01:00 PM.

“In case of any inquiry, the candidates can contact Commission’s office on any working day from 10:00 A.M. to 05:00 P.M. on telephone No. 0177-2624313 / 2629738 and Toll Free No. 1800-180-8004”, reds the official notification.

Direct link here

HPPSC Naib Tehsildar admit card: How to download

Visit the official website at hppsc.hp.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “Download Admit Card” link

Key in your login details and submit

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

