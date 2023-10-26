HPPSC SET 2023: Registration underway at hppsc.hp.gov.in, link here

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission has started the HPPSC SET 2023 registration on October 21, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for State Eligibility Test can do it through the official website of HPPSC at hppsc.hp.gov.in. The last date to apply is till November 17, 2023.

Eligibility Criteria

General / Unreserved / General-EWS candidates who have secured at least 55% marks (without rounding off) in Master’s Degree from Universities/Institutions recognized by UGC in Humanities (including languages) and Social Sciences, Computer Science & Applications are eligible for this Test.

Selection Process

The test will comprise of two papers. Both the papers will consist of only objective type multiple choice questions in two separate sessions. The medium of question papers shall be in English and Hindi only except language papers and Computer Science. There is no negative marking for incorrect response.

Application Fees

The application fees for General category is ₹1150/-, Gen.-EWS/Other Backward Class (Non-Creamy Layer) of H.P. is ₹600/- and SC of HP , ST of H.P. , BPL category is ₹325/-. The fees should be paid through Debit Card/Credit Card/Internet Banking. For more related details candidates can check the official website of HPPSC.

