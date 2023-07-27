HPSC HCS Main 2022 exam date released at hpsc.gov.in, admit cards to be out on Aug 7

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the Mains examination schedule for the HCS (Executive Branch) & other Allied Services 2022. According to the notification Mains Examination for the posts of HCS (Ex. Br.) & other Allied Services - 2022 will be held on August 12 and August 13.

HPSC HCS Main 2022 exam date released at hpsc.gov.in(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

Interested candidates can download the admit card from the official website of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in from August 7 onwards.

“The admit cards will be available for downloading w.e.f. 07.08.2023, link of which will be available on Commission's website i.e. hpsc.gov.in. The admit cards are not being sent separately to individual candidates”, reads the official notification.

HPSC HCS Main admit card 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at hpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on admit card link for HCS (Ex. Br.) & other Allied Services Main Exam 2022

Key in your login details and submit

Download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference.